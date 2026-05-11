Kutra: A mentally challenged woman was raped and later murdered within the police limits in Sundargarh district, police said. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested suspect, identified as Deepak Chhura, 36, was produced before a court Sunday. Police have registered a case (90/26) and launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the victim, a mentally challenged woman, wandered the area, surviving on food given to her by villagers.

Her body was discovered near her home Friday.

Family members initially believed she had died of natural causes and cremated her as per traditional rites at Vedavyas.

The case broke open when some villagers went to Deepak’s home to call him for a gathering and found a blood-stained cloth inside. Suspicious, they alerted Kutra police.

During the investigation, police tracked Deepak to the Bargaon area.

During questioning, he confessed to raping and killing the woman and disposing of her body, police said.