Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha reeled severe heatwave Saturday, with the mercury breaching the 43-degree Celsius mark at 10 places, the Met Department said.

According to the evening bulletin issued by the IMD in Bhubaneswar, Boudh in western Odisha and Baripada in the northern region were the hottest places in the state, as both recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius. Nuapada registered 44 deg Celsius, followed by Talcher and Balangir (43.6 deg C each), Nayagarh, Angul and Keonjhargarh (43.5 deg C each), Jharsuguda 43.2 deg C and Hirakud 43.1 deg C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts no major change in the maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours in Odisha. It has issued an orange warning (be updated), as heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely at one or two places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Cuttack and Keonjhar Sunday.

PTI