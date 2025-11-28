New Delhi: Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi has confirmed the addition of Hyderabad to his much-anticipated ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025′ next month, with the Telengana capital becoming his fourth stopover in the country.

The World Cup-winning captain will be in Hyderabad after the Kolkata leg — the first of his tour. He will then proceed to Mumbai and New Delhi where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks’ time!!! I’m happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

See you soon India!” Messi posted on his social media handle.

The decision to add Hyderabad came in the wake of the cancellation of Argentina’s proposed friendly in Kochi, which had been originally announced by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman for November 17.

The revised plan ensured that Messi’s ‘GOAT Tour’ would span all the four corners of India — east (Kolkata), south (Hyderabad), west (Mumbai) and north (New Delhi).

Satadru Dutta, the sole organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’, had told PTI that Messi’s event in Hyderabad will be held either at Gachibowli or Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

According to Dutta, there would be a celebrity match, football clinic, felicitation and musical programme in Hyderabad.

The GOAT Tour, conceptualised by Dutta, will feature a mix of celebrity football matches, musical events, meet-and-greet sessions, masterclasses for children and felicitation ceremonies across four cities.

Messi will start his tour in Kolkata December 13, followed by Hyderabad the same evening, before travelling to Mumbai December 14 and concluding in New Delhi December 15.