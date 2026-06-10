Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has sanctioned 755 new posts in various state-run medical colleges and hospitals, an official notification said.

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling Tuesday said the decision was a far-sighted step towards improving the quality of medical education in the state.

The sanctioned posts include seven professors, 35 associate professors, 50 assistant professors, 29 tutors, 248 senior residents, 190 junior residents (MBBS), 112 casualty medical officers (CMOs) and 84 blood bank officers (BBOs).

Once these posts are filled, the availability of teachers and doctors in medical colleges will increase, which will have a positive impact on both medical education and patient care, he said, adding that sanction of these 755 posts will increase the required human resources in medical colleges and patients will be able to get better medical services.

Recently, 250 MBBS seats have been added to three new medical colleges. Similarly, 68 PG seats were added. As a result, the sanction of professor and other posts was required, he said.

Odisha has 15 government medical colleges, including 14 state-run institutions and one central autonomous institute (AIIMS Bhubaneswar). There are a total of 1,925 MBBS seats in the state in the government sector.

PTI