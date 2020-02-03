Bhubaneswar: The weather office here, Monday, predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower for nine districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

The Meteorological department sources here said light to moderate rain or thundershower may lash one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada districts in next 24 hours due to influence of cyclonic circulations over the south Konkan and Goa coast and over central parts of Bangladesh.

The MeT department also issued yellow warning for dense fog at one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Angul districts during the period.

The temperature is likely to fall by about 2-3 degrees Celsius at most places of the state in the next 48 hours, sources said.