Mumbai: ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actress Tanushree Dutta has extended her support to Kerala actress, the survivor in the controversial s**xual assault case, also involving Malayalam superstar Dileep.

This came after the actress took to her social media accounts to share her tale of being pressed and shamed.

The actress, whose post was shared on social media by a number of celebrities from the Malayalam film industry, said, “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor.

“For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me.

“Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times, I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now, when I hear so many voices speak up for me, I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice.

“To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me – a heartfelt thank you for your love.”

Meanwhile, extending support Tanushree wrote, “I just came to know about this brave, beautiful & graceful woman, who has continued her fight for justice despite years of antagonism & oppression.”

Dutta recalled how even though she led the #MeToo movement and fought for it, she was continuously outcast by the film industry.

“So basically, I just got tired of being negative, hateful, angry, full of rage at being lied, humiliated & belittled by anyone & everyone who had a say and platform. All the fake feminists also vanished overnight & I was left to struggle for basic survival. Movements don’t run a household work does!!”

Meanwhile, the Kerala police registered a fresh non-bailable case against Malayalam actor Dileep.