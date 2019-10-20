Mumbai: Bobby Deol’s upcoming film Housefull 4 was one of the biggest projects in the Hindi film industry to face the wrath of ‘#MeToo’ movement, as Sajid Khan had to step down from his directing duties after sexual harassment charges were levelled against him.

Now closer to the release of the movie, which was then completed by Farhad Samjhi, actor Bobby Deol has said there is a lot of change in the way the industry now functions and people are making sure that everyone gets a safer and happier work environment.

“I don’t know anyone’s personal life. Things come out and if they are proved and people, who are wrong should be dealt in the right way. And this works for both men and women because in the world we live, there are also a lot of stories about women troubling men which do not come out and vice-versa,” Bobby Deol told this agency Saturday night.

“But this stand taken by the public is really helping a lot of people, who are going through tough times. So whoever is genuine should be helped and taken care of. And this is put into everybody’s contract. So people are becoming more careful and work environment is becoming safer and happier,” Bobby added.

The 50-year-old actor said the shooting of the film did not suffer due to the ‘#MeToo’ allegations against Sajid Khan.

“Only one day of shooting got delayed and the decision was made by ‘Fox Star Studios’ and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film was planned like this, that it will be wrapped before Diwali as it had special effects and for that the makers needed time before hand,” stated Bobby Deol.

Bobby believes social media has empowered people and has given them a platform to express their views on issues pertaining to the society.

“All I can say about #MeToo is that a lot of things in our country, and not just our profession, might have been going on for years but no one had or heard that voice. Now because of social media and so many ways of voicing your opinion or what you are going through has helped a lot of people. It is something people should use in the right way. That is how it should be,” asserted Bobby Deol.

The actor is a new entrant in the Housefull franchise, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar. Bobby says he is happy to be a part of such a popular franchise.

“Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh’s chemistry is the selling point of the film and that is how it has been so far. These two characters are often over-the-top. My character is not like that, it is situational when it gets funny,” Bobby informed.

“For me to be part of a big film like this, is like moving one step ahead. I am excited that I got this offer. It is not easy to get a film like this. I was lucky that they wanted me to be part of Housefull 4,” he added.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 also stars Chunky Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Kirti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. It releases worldwide October 25.

