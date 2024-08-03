Brainstorming mode on
Turns out to be nailbiting junior section prelims
And here it begins!
Quizmaster spills the beans! Ajay Poonia asks quizzers to pay attention to all the clues and keywords placed in questions to qualify for tomorrow’s final
It’s a packed house at Mettle Meet 2024
Registrations underway for junior section quizzers
The much-awaited quiz extravaganza ‘OrissaPOST Mettle Meet-2024’ all set to kick off at Hotel Crystal Crown in Bhubaneswar. Catch all key moments of prelims here.
