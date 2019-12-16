Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its latest fitness band, the Mi Band 3i in India. This new wearable device offers an AMOLED touch display, 5ATM waterproofing, up to 20 days of battery life, call and notification alerts, and the usual step and calorie tracking features among many others.

The latest version of the Mi Band is a toned-down variant of the Mi Band 3 launched in India earlier last year. The Mi Band 3i is priced lesser than the Mi Band 3, and at a cheaper price point, the Mi Band 3i fitness band skips on the heart-rate monitor sensor among others.

The Mi Smart Band 3i is priced at Rs 1,299, and is listed only on Mi.com in a single black colour. Estimated delivery is set at 2 to 4 days for this product. It also goes on sale on Flipkart starting December 16.

It may be mentioned here that Mi Band 3 was launched in India in September last year, and was priced at Rs. 1,999. It is currently available for Rs. 1,799 on Mi.com apart from Flipkart and Amazon.

The current generation of full feature Mi bands – Mi Band 4 – is currently available on Mi.com priced at Rs. 2,299. It was launched in September 2019 and features a colour AMOLED display along with up to 20-days of battery life.

That said, the current Mi Band 3i offers quite a bit for the price. It features a .78-inch (128×80 pixels) monochrome white AMOLED display and a capacitive touch panel. It also packs a 110mAh Li-polymer battery that the company claims can last up to 20-days.

Besides, Band 3i has a two pogo pin charging method and the company says it takes about 2.5 hours for the band to get fully charged. This wearable supports Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and is compatible with phones running on Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above.

Apart from these usual features, Band 3i also features vibrating alarm, call display and rejection, message notifications and viewing, idle alert, phone locator, app notifications event reminders and many more such as Mi Fit app to track daily activity and sleep progress. The Sports Mode of the band includes tracking of activities such as running, walking, cycling, and treadmill.