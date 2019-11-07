With the launch of CC9 Pro, Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro Android based smartphones; Xiaomi has become the world’s first handset maker to launch smartphones with 108 MP cameras. These launches were awaited with baited breath across the world by Mi fans and tech lovers alike.

Here is all you need to know about these phones.

While CC9 Pro is going to be available only in the Chinese market, Xiaomi has developed Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro for global customers. CC9 Pro was launched in China Monday while Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro phones were launched in Spain Wednesday.

The highlight of these phones is the large 108-megapixel camera sensor they carry. The Mi Note 10 has a penta-camera setup at the back, and is identical to the CC9 Pro launched in China Monday. Mi Note 10 features waterdrop-shaped notch OLED display, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor and packs 6GB RAM onboard. This phone also offers a huge 5,260mAh battery.

The cameras in these phones pack a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.69 aperture and four-axis optical image stabilisation. The primary camera is aided by a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a secondary 5-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture that is capable of clicking images with a minimum subject distance of 1.5cm, the company says. While zooming capabilities include up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom, the rear camera features also include 4K video capture at 30fps, slo-mo HD video capture at up to 960fps, portrait blur adjustment, and a dedicated night mode 2.0. The selfie shooter is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and boasts of features such as AI Beauty, AI Portrait, Palm Shutter and much more.

The Mi Note 10 Pro, meanwhile, comes with the 108-megapixel camera with an 8MP lens, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

The Mi Note 10 has been priced at EUR 549 (about Rs. 43,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage has been priced at EUR 649 (about Rs. 51,000).

Both new MI models will be available in Glacier White, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black colour options. That said, availability of these phones in India is yet to be announced.