Los Angeles: Bad Boys filmmaker Michael Bay who directed Will Smith in the movie, has said he has never seen the 53-year-old star “mad” before, after the King Richard actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

When asked if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences should strip Will of his first Oscar, after he scooped the Best Actor accolade just minutes after whacking Chris, Michael said: “I don’t know the rules. I don’t know, but it was a little unlike Will.”

“He’s a great guy, I’ve never seen him mad. I just saw the clip. I’m not one to judge. He’s just not an angry guy,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bay, who also directed Will in ‘Bad Boys II’ and ‘Bad Boys For Life’, has even questioned whether the incident could’ve been “set up”, as he praised Rock for handling it “very well”.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, he added: “Chris was like … I’ve gotta work with Chris in movies… I mean, I know Chris, and he handled it very well. That’s why I wonder if it was set up, you know.”

Will whacked Chris after he had mocked Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, comparing her hair to actress Demi Moore’s shaven head in 1997 movie ‘G.I. Jane’.

He said: “Jada, love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2’, can’t wait to see it.'”

Smith laughed at first, but Jada looked unimpressed and the actor then strode onto the stage, slapped the comedian and walked away.

Just minutes after Will struck Chris, he was back on stage to accept the Best Actor award for his performance as Richard Williams – the father and coach of tennis pros Venus and Serena Williams – in ‘King Richard’.

Will has since said sorry to Chris, insisting the incident was “not indicative of the man I want to be”.

IANS