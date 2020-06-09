Berhampur: The district administration in Ganjam is caught in an unusual conundrum in battling coronavirus pandemic, a report said.

Meanwhile, the total number of affected patients rose to 631 as 33 new patients were identified, Sunday. Four affected patients have died while 410 persons have been discharged for home after recovery.

While the increasing recovery rate among patients has come as a relief for the district administration but the daily rise in affected patients has turned it into a hotspot.

The daily rise in affected patients has happened due to sharp entry of migrants, the report said. This has raised concerns in the district administration for which it is pulling out all stops to contain the pandemic.

The district is witnessing a daily rise in coronavirus affected patients due to influx of large number of migrant workers from other states. Among the total affected patients, 389 persons have recovered so far with only three deaths reported.

The rest of the 205 affected persons are undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals in the district and the state. The faster and increasing recovery rate has come as a big relief for the district administration which is battling to contain the pandemic in the district.

Sources said the state tally stands at 2,781 patients while Ganjam district has the highest number of 597 patients followed by 312 patients in Jajpur district.

Notably, the corona positive patients identified in the Ganjam district are undergoing treatment at the COVID hospital at Sitalapalli, dedicated COVID health centre in City Hospital premises and at the COVID health centre at Hinjilicut.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the door-to-door mega health screening programme was launched in Ganjam Monday to detect people with symptoms of COVID-19 as the South Odisha district has reported more than 600 coronavirus cases so far, an official said.

The exercise will be completed by Saturday, Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

The state government has announced 2-day shutdown in 11 districts where the highest number of positive patients have been identified and undergoing quarantine and treatment.

These districts are Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir which have seen sharp rise in coronavirus positive patients.

