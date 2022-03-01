Washington: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s 26-year-old son died Monday, according to an email sent to the company’s executive team.

Satya and Anu Nadella’s son, Zain Nadella, was born with cerebral palsy.

The American technology company has asked its executives to remember the Nadella family in their prayers and to give them space to grieve privately.

Satya Nadella has steered Microsoft towards designing products to better serve users with disabilities and cited lessons he learned raising and supporting his son Zain.

Nadellas collaborated with the Children’s Hospital in 2021, where Zain received much of his treatment, to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research

Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children’s Hospital, wrote in a message to his board, “Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him.”