New Delhi: In a bid to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country, Microsoft India Thursday launched a skilling initiative by centralising all its relevant skill-building resources.

Tailored specifically for the country’s SMBs, this effort builds on the global skills initiative that had helped close to three million people in India acquire digital skills during the pandemic.

“SMBs have been at the forefront of our country’s economic rebuilding following the pandemic and are facing immense pressure to keep up with the dramatic shift in how we work and live,” Harish Vellat, Country Head – Small, Medium & Corporate Business, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

“It is critical that they are equipped with the skills that can help them develop long-term strategies for their business and reimagine new paths for their success,” Vellat added.

The company said that SMBs are the backbone of the country’s economy, contributing to 30 per cent of India’s GDP and providing employment to over 114 million people.

Digital tools are essential to helping SMBs respond to changes in the market, streamline their organisations, protect against threats and plan for long-term business resiliency.

“By providing these skill-building resources, we are fulfilling our commitment to creating an inclusive economy and helping SMBs transform and thrive,” Vellat said.

The skill-building approach provides digital skilling resources via e-learning and online training assets from sources like Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning.

Through the resource hub, businesses can explore proven expertise, technical training, online workshops, and best practices, as well as earn Microsoft certifications on technical learning paths.

