Bhubaneswar: The mid-day meal (MDM) for students which was earlier stopped due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 in 2020 will resume in schools across Odisha from April 2022. Nodal Officer for MDM, Sanat Kumar Mohanty has written to all district collectors in this regard.

“You are aware that PM Poshan (MDM) have been stopped following closure of schools due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in Odisha. Dry ration (rice) and Food Security Allowances (Cooking Cost) have however been provided to the students in lieu of hot cooked meals at school since March 2020. While dry ration (rice) has been sanctioned to provide rice to students up to March 2022, cooking cost has been transferred to the account of students through their bank accounts in DBT mode. The cooking cost for the balance period of 2021-22 shall be provided on receipt of funds from Govt. of India. In view of the significant decrease in the corona caseload in the State, schools have reopened in the meanwhile and it has been decided now to serve hot cooked meals to the students at schools from April-2022 following Covid-19 guidelines. A Standard Operating Procedure has been prepared following which necessary arrangements may please be made for smooth implementation of the Mid-Day Meal programme,” read the letter.

Meanwhile, an SOP including sanitisation of kitchens and utensils has also been issued.

PNN