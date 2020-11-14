Koksara/Sambalpur: Farmers have harvested their paddy and many have stocked it on their yards. However, they are unsure when procurement centres will open in Janhapnka area of Kalahandi district. 40 to 50 per cent of paddy has been harvested in the area.

At this crucial time, when farmers are apprehensive of delay in procurement, middlemen are knocking at their doors, a report said.

Reports said, the administration has decided to open mandis from November 15, but talks with millers are underway.

After harvesting paddy, farmers dry the crop on yards before selling them off. However, cloudy weather has added to their worries.

Due to sufficient rains, farmers in the area have expected a bumper harvest while the government will buy paddy through six mandis and sub-mandis in the block.

Farmers with irrigated land are allowed to sell 19 quintals of paddy per acre while it is 12 quintals of paddy for the farmers with non-irrigated land.

Another norm is that farmers have to get their tokens a week before procurement from respective cooperative societies from which they have taken loans.

Some farmers have got tokens through messages. Now, with paddy stocked on yards, they are waiting for opening of the mandis.

During the pandemic, small and marginal farmers are desperate to sell their stocks. Most of them have taken loans. Their daily expenses on paddy are rising. However, they have no money to meet their expenses. They run short of patience to wait for mandis to open while middlemen are on the prowl to take advantage of the situation.

Some have even started selling paddy for Rs 12,00 to Rs 13,00 per quintal as against the MSP of FAQ paddy which is Rs 1868 and that of Grade-A is Rs 1888 per quintal.

Farmers demanded that the administration quicken the process of mandi opening.

Reports from Sambalpur said scores of farmers are ready with paddy to sell as Bareipalli market yard is all set to open November 17. But the problem is that farmers have not yet got tokens. Farmers of Remada Sankrama, Gandamunda and Kainsi panchayats sell their paddy.

Reports said, farmers expect a bumper crop in the area in the khariff season. Farmers have demanded that the administration allow them to sell more paddy this Kharif season.

PNN