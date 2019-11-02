Malkangiri: The district paddy procurement committee has decided to allow a women self help group (SHG) to procure paddy from farmers in Malkangiri on an experimental basis while the authorities will maintain a strict vigil on middlemen and token distributors to ensure transparency in the process which will start from November 15.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of the paddy procurement committee at DRDA hall Friday.

The committee discussed various measures even as paddy procurement for the current khariff will start from November 15. The meeting was chaired by Collector Manish Agrawal in the presence of MLA Aditya Madhi, ZP chairperson Dasrath Padiami, Chitrakinda MLA Purnachandra Baka, ADM Birasen Pradhan, sub-collector Rameshwar Pradhan, 22 mill owners, secretary of the RMC, and managers of 8 LAMPS, all officials of the civil supplies and agriculture departments and members of some SHGs.

The procurement committee has set a target of procuring 8 lakh quintals of paddy in the first phase for the khariff while 11. 5 lakh quintals of paddy had been procured in the previous year. The target that was set for the last year will be met by procuring paddy in the second phase.

It was also decided that if farmers come with surplus paddy to mandis, their paddy will be procured. It will be ensured that their paddy will not be sold outside the district.

62 mandis will operate in the district while the mandi at MV-45 will be handed over to Laxmidevi Mahila Mandal.

The administration has taken a serious note of the middlemen in procurement system while traders found moving outside the mandis will be identified and taken to task. A special squad has been formed to crack down on them.

“If middlemen and traders are found near the mandis, action will be taken against them,” the Collector said.

It was also decided that farmers will get their payments through their bank accounts within three days of the procurement while steps will be taken to ensure that no discrimination is committed in distribution of tokens among farmers.

The RMC has been asked to make provisions of rest shed, drinking water, safe-keeping of stocked paddy, right weightage of paddy at mandis.