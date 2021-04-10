Bhadrak: A migrant labourer from Bhadrak district Saturday died of COVID-19 in Surat.

According to a source, Arjun Bindhani (34) from SayaMahadev Sahi under Tihidi block in Bhadrak district had gone to Surat to work as a migrant labourer before the outbreak of COVID-19. While working there, he contracted the virus and fell ill.

Arjun was admitted to GV Bhawani multi-speciality hospital in Surat in March. He spent whatever he had saved from his earnings. Back in the village, his wife Sunita had to sell their homestead land to meet the hospital expenses which was close to Rs 2 lakh. But, he could not be saved and succumbed to the disease in Surat Saturday.

While his is a poor family, he is survived by his elderly mother, wife, a son, a daughter and two dependent younger brothers.

While the villagers urged the administration to provide some financial assistance to the bereaved family, the grief-stricken family members are waiting for any government help to reach them.