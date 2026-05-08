Thuamul Rampur: The district administration has reportedly initiated housing projects in the remote Kenduguda and Kandaguda villages under Sindhipadar panchayat in Kalahandi district’s Thuamul Rampur block, following reports on the lack of basic amenities in the area.

Kalahandi Chief Development Officer (CDO) Soumya Ranjan Pradhan reportedly visited Kenduguda village and distributed work orders to beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana for the 2026-27 financial year.

The two villages, surrounded by the Baghjhola hills, are inhabited by around 50 families and have long remained without road connectivity, limiting access to education, healthcare and other basic services. Due to the absence of roads, villagers also faced difficulties transporting construction materials for houses sanctioned under government schemes, sources said. Earlier, the CDO had visited the villages and assured residents of road connectivity and housing support.

During his latest visit Wednesday, he distributed the housing work orders and interacted with villagers. Officials said plans have also been prepared to improve education and drinking water facilities in the villages following the road and housing projects.

PNN