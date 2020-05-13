Ganjam: A woman reportedly gave birth to a healthy baby boy at an institutional quarantine centre of Mardhakote panchayat under Beguniapada block in Ganjam district late Tuesday night.

The woman has been identified as Santoshini Pradhan, a 28-year-old woman of the district.

Sources said, the woman along with her husband had returned from Surat May 6. After their arrival, the district administration shifted them to the institutional quarantine centre at Mardhakote panchayat.

Santoshini complained of labour pain Tuesday afternoon, however, ASHA and Anganawadi workers who were on duty in the facility helped in the delivery before doctors and paramedical staff reached the quarantine centre.

Later, the woman along with her baby were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. It is reported that both the mother and child are healthy.

PNN