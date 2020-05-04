Bhadrak: A woman gave birth to a female baby on a bus which was ferrying migrant workers from Surat to Odisha Sunday night.

The woman has been identified as Dalilata Bal, wife of Sushant Behera.

Dalilata who was stranded in Surat amid the ongoing lockdown was returning from Surat to Odisha along with her husband.

She had acute labour pain near Nagpur. Hearing the situation, the driver stopped the bus immediately. Some women who were also coming from Surat in the same bus helped her in the delivery of the baby, as it was not possible to move the woman out of the bus.

After delivery of the baby, Sushant with the help of co-passengers rushed to a nearby hospital in Nagpur. The mother and the new-born baby are healthy, sources said.

Meanwhile, the bus left the place without waiting for Sushant’s return from hospital.

Sushant said that he had paid Rs. 7000 to book tickets for him and his wife. He urged the Odisha government to make arrangements for his family’s return as he is left with no money.

