Kendrapara: Labour Minister Susant Singh Tuesday inaugurated a migration support and resource centre at Gualasingh near Dinabandhu Sahu Law College.

Attending a meeting at the Municipality Town Hall, Singh said the centre was opened to provide safety and security to plumbers and other migrant workers of the district. This is the 12th migration support and resource centre of the state.

The coastal district, which has gained name and fame for its human resources, especially in plumbing sector, has seen its skilled population migrating to several countries over the years to eke out a better living. But most of the time it has come to fore that several unemployed youths got cheated by labour agents.

Though around one lakh plumbers and other migrant labourers of the district were working in and outside the country they were deprived of government benefits under construction workers’ welfare schemes as the district has no database of plumbers and migrant workers. The district administration would now carry out registration drive of plumbers and other migrant workers in panchayat and block levels and the database would be stored in district labour office. The administration has set a deadline to complete the registration work in two months.