Bhubaneswar: The annual arrival of migratory birds along Odisha's coastline is a clear indicator of the state's favourable climate and healthy ecosystem, Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida said at the inauguration of the 6th National Chilika Bird Festival at Lok Seva Bhawan Tuesday.

Attending the festival, which is being organised by Tourism and Forest, Environment and Climate Change departments, as the chief guest, Parida said, “The annual arrival of migratory birds along Odisha’s coastline is a clear indicator of the state’s favourable climate and healthy ecosystem.”

Emphasising the importance of protected and reserved forests, Parida noted that conservation of natural resources forms the foundation of sustainable and responsible tourism.

She also stressed the need for close monitoring of the arrival, movement and habitats of migratory birds, along with strengthened conservation efforts to safeguard Chilika’s rich biodiversity.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, who attended the event as the guest of honour, reaffirmed that environmental conservation remains a top priority for the state government.

He said Chilika Lake, with its natural beauty and vibrant birdlife, is not only an ecological treasure but also a vital source of livelihood for local communities. The festival, he added, would further enhance Chilika’s national and global prominence.

Tourism department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Balwant Singh highlighted key initiatives of the department and outlined the immense potential of Chilika Lake as a premier eco-tourism destination.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Suresh Pant underlined Chilika’s critical role in strengthening Odisha’s wildlife heritage and sustaining local livelihoods.

Several publications were released on the occasion, including a pocket guide based on observations of nearly 150 million birds, a magazine on the life of flamingos, and a booklet on bird conservation in Odisha.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Wildlife Organisation, Bhubaneswar, under the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, and the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM).

The MoU aims to support the development, planning and marketing of eco-tourism products in the state.