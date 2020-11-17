Mumbai: Actor and famous model Milind Soman often stays in limelight for his professional as well as personal life. Recently, he was in the discussion for sharing his nude pictures on social media.

Now Milind is in the headlines because of another new picture. In his new picture, he is seen picking up garbage while on his way to a temple which has now gone viral on social media.

As per sources, Milind Soman had recently visited Shiva temple with wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman. Pictures of his visit to the temple were shared by Milind Soman on his official Instagram account.

Sharing this picture, the actor also wrote a lengthy post. “Small trek to a Shiva temple at the top of a hill today with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha To make it more fun and to show my respect to the deity, I picked up as much garbage as I could along the holy trail 🙈

Strangely, at the temple I was told by the caretaker that there were no dustbins because of monkeys throwing the garbage out of the bins, and all garbage would be burnt in the forest 😳

Point no.1 – I really think the time has come for us to be smarter than monkeys.

Point no. 2 – Food companies really need to start using bio degradable packaging so that more people can eat more junk, guilt free.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Talking about the pictures shared by Milind Soman, in one picture, garbage is seen in his hand, while the other picture is of Lord Shiva’s temple. In the last picture, Milind Soman is seen with wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman.