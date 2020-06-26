Srinagar: A militant was Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chewa Ular area of Tral in south Kashmir district Thursday. They did so following information about the presence of militants in the locality, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces. The forces then retaliated and in the ensuing shootout a militant was killed. The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday the encounter began, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said. The official added that the operation to flush out other militants is still on. He also stated that more militants are still hiding in the area and the security forces are keeping a close watch.