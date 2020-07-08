Srinagar: A BJP leader, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district Wednesday night, DGP Dilbagh Singh informed.

Militants opened fire on Wasim Ahmad Bari, BJP district president, outside his shop near police station Bandipora at around 9.00pm. In the firing Bari, his brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured. They were rushed to the Bandipora district hospital where they succumbed to injuries, stated Singh.

Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot, a police official said, adding further details are awaited.

It is interesting to note that none of the policemen who had been deployed to provide security for Bari were present at the time of the incident. The personal security officers (PSOs) will be arrested for dereliction of duty, another official of J&K Police said.

Agencies