Berhampur: Police recovered the body of a milk trader from his house at Hilapatana under Goshaninuagaon police limits here in Ganjam district Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as 53 years old Lambodar Muni.

When some customers went to Muni’s house Sunday morning to buy milk, they found him not responding to their calls. Later, some spotted his body lying motionless in the room. They immediately informed the police.

Police seized the body and after preliminary investigation, sent the body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Their preliminary investigation suggested that miscreants murdered him by strangulating him. The deceased’s gold chain that he was wearing was also found missing.

The cops also came to know that the miscreants also robbed the hard disc of CCTV camera installed at the house.

However, while they are yet to identify the motive behind the murder, they have collected visuals captured in the CCTVs installed in the locality. Further investigation is underway.

PNN