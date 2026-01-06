Bhubaneswar/Bargarh: Paddy procurement in several Odisha districts has been hit after the All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) curtailed lifting operations from mandis from Monday, citing the state government’s “failure” to fulfil assurances given more than a month ago.

The decision follows a January 1 letter sent by AORMA to Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, warning that operations would be affected if pending demands were not addressed by January 3. The assurances were made during meetings held November 29 and December 1.

The impact of the agitation by the association is being felt across districts such as Nuapada, Bargarh and Kalahandi, among others. In Nuapada alone, sources claimed more than 300,000 bags of paddy are lying in 77 mandis due to restricted lifting. Procurement in Bargarh and Kalahandi, already delayed by token issues and slow movement, has become more complicated, increasing farmers’ concerns.

Supply department officials said lifting has slowed due to the agitation but added that discussions with the millers’ association are underway. Farmer organisations have warned of protests if procurement and lifting are not normalised soon, adding pressure on the state government to intervene.

Notably, millers are reportedly demanding payment of custody and maintenance charges for kharif marketing seasons 2023-24 and 2024-25, additional incentives for custom milling, revision of transportation charges for distances beyond 40 km, and restoration of 1 per cent driage for raw rice. The association alleged that no formal government order has been issued despite verbal assurances.

PNN