Berhampur: With less than a month to go before Rath Yatra, the biggest festival of the state, artisans are leaving no stone unturned to show their devotion to the Trinity – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Satyanarayan Moharana of Berhampur is known for creating miniature sculptures. This year, ahead of the chariot festival in Puri, he has made a replica of Nandighosha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath which is just 1.3 cm in height and 1.3 cm in width breaking his own record of last year. In 2019, he designed a chariot having 2.5 inches in height and 2 inches in width.

Speaking to Orissa POST Moharana said, “It took nearly four hours and 30 minutes to complete the piece. I have made this chariot using wooden pieces, clothes and fabric colour. I have also placed an idol of Lord Jagannath inside the chariot having 1.5 mm in height weighing only 600 mg. The chariot is also decorated with two parrots, dadhinauti and patitapaban flag like the original one.”

This year Rath Yatra is likely to be held without the participation of devotees to prevent spreading of coronavirus which has made Moharana design this exceptional piece of art work.