Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperature will gradually rise by 3°C to 5°C after a couple of days and dry weather is likely to prevail over many districts of the state for the next four days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here forecasted Monday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the regional centre said that cold wave prevailed at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Kandhamal of Interior Odisha.

Dry weather prevailed over several districts of the state. The minimum (night) temperatures witnessed appreciable fall at one or two places over South Coastal Odisha and no major change was experienced elsewhere over Odisha.

Also read: Sambalpur chief electrical engineer under Vigilance scanner

The minimum (night) temperatures were markedly below normal at a few places over South Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over Interior Odisha, appreciably below normal at many places over Odisha, below normal at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 30.2°C was recorded at Titilagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 7.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Monday (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 15.02.2022): Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.02.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.02.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.02.2022)

Light Rain and/or Thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in minimum (night) temperature during next two days and will gradually rise by 3oC to 5oC thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

PNN