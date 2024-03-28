Joda: A mining firm has allegedly denuded a forest land of its green cover to facilitate transportation of minerals from Ingani jharan BC Dev mines under Joda mining division in Keonjhar district.

On being informed, the Forest Department conducted a probe and stopped the transportation of minerals on the patch of land under Baitarani reserve forest at Gurubeda. The construction of the road assumes significance as Baitarani reserve forest is home to a large number of elephants. Regular plying of heavy vehicles is likely to endanger the pachyderms and disturb their peaceful existence in the forest.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has launched a high-level probe to ascertain the irregularities and the persons involved in the fraud. Sources said the state government has imposed a penalty of Rs116 crore on Inganijharan BC Dev mines on charge of illegal mining. The Orissa High Court has directed the Inganijharan BC Dev mines to sell off the mineral and deposit the penalty amount by April 2024.

As per the direction, the Inganijharan BC Dev mines received the mineral transportation order from the Mining department to sell off the mineral deposits in its mines. Later, it chopped off trees on the forest land March 14, Thursday and constructed a road to transport the minerals. The mining firm was noticed transporting minerals on the newly constructed road following which complaints were lodged before the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Keonjhar.

On receipt of the complaints, Keonjhar DFO HD Dhanraj directed Joda forester Trinath Jena to conduct a probe and initiate action in this regard. Jena raided the spot March 15, Friday and found the mining firm transporting minerals on the newly constructed road on the forest land. He directed the Forest officials to dig up a trench and stopped mineral transportation by the mining firm on the newly constructed road on the forest land. Jena said that acting on a tipoff, Forest officials raided the place and found the charges to be true.

The mining firm has manipulated construction of the road at Baitarani reserve forest at Gurubeda without informing the Forest department, Jena said. Action will be taken as this road has been constructed illegally by felling trees on the forest land, Jena said.

Questions are being raised how the Mining department could give permission despite being aware that the minerals are being transported on the forest land. Deputy Director of Mines, Joda, Dinesh Kumar Agarwal rejected the charges stating that permission has not been given for transportation of minerals on the forest land but rather on the old road which was being used by the mining firm. He, however, assured to take further action in this regard after discussing with his departmental authorities.

Meanwhile, DFO HD Dhanraj has directed the Champua forest ranger to conduct further probe and take necessary actions in this regard.

PNN