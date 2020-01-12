Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale voiced support Sunday for Army chief General MM Naravane’s statement that the military can take control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if it gets orders from political authority.

Athawale said PoK housed camps of terror outfits targeting India and military action was required to uproot them.

“As far as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, many years ago there was a parliamentary resolution on it that entire J-K is part of India. If Parliament wants that area should also belong to us and if we get orders to that effect, then definitely we will take action on it,” the Army Chief had said in a press conference Saturday.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment said, “I support Army chief Manoj Naravane’s statement that the army is ready for military action in POK if ordered by the Central government.” He asserted that the country had absolute confidence in the capabilities of its Armed Forces.

A resolution by Parliament in February 1994 stated that Pakistan must vacate the areas of Jammu and Kashmir, which it has occupied through aggression.

PTI