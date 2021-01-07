Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Thursday visited several schools in the state and reviewed the situation there as the institutions are set to reopen for Classes X and XII Friday.

The schools had remained closed for around 10 months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister took stock of the arrangements that include sanitisation of classrooms, offices and toilets, availability of hand wash and sanitisers in classrooms and bathrooms, temperature record equipment, sitting arrangement in classrooms and others.

As per guidelines issued by Health and Family Welfare department, hands of the children must be sanitised before entering the schools. A distance of 5 feet between the students would be maintained while sitting in classrooms. Parents will submit written consent for sending their wards to schools. If the child feels unwell, s/he won’t be asked to attend classes physically.

There will also be an isolation room in the school to meet emergency situations.

Dash said, “After the review of schools, we are assured that schools are ready with all safety measures for the students. Students must follow the guidelines and wear masks. If any student or teacher feels sick, he/she should avoid coming to the school.”

He added that he had discussed with Heath and Family Welfare department which would make weekly review of the situation at all the schools.

Headmistress of Capital High School Sonamika Ray said, “Sanitisation of classrooms and bathrooms is in full swing and we will make sure that all the students wear masks and have sanitisers with them. We will also comply with safety guidelines and make sure that no classroom has more than 20 students for maintaining social distance.”

The students of Class X and XII will be taught for 100 days including Saturdays and Sundays. Classes will be held for Class X students from January 8 to April 26 while Class XII students will attend their classes from January 8 to April 28.