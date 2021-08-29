Bhubaneswar: In a bid to prevent any probable spread of Covid-19, Odisha ministers and MLAs underwent RT-PCR tests Sunday ahead of Monsoon Session of Assembly scheduled to begin September 1.

Swab samples of MLAs, ministers and employees of the Assembly were collected for testing on its premises in the morning.

“Data suggested that over 40 per cent people in Bhubaneswar with double doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been infected with the deadly virus. Recently, the Centre has extended the restrictions till September 30,” Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro said.

Third wave of Covid-19 has begun in Kerala. Medical experts have predicted that it will mostly affect children. The state government has added beds in paediatric wards of hospitals, Patro added.

“As the House will be in session, we are conducting RT-PCR test of MLAs, ministers, employees and media persons as a precaution. Unlike previous year, arrangements have been made for antibody tests of legislators to check immunity,” the Speaker informed.

PNN