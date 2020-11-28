Sambalpur: Tension flared up in Sambalpur after mob gheraoed the Town Police Station here alleging police inaction following a road mishap that killed a minor boy Saturday.

According to a source, Sahil Singh, a resident of nearby Sahu Colony, was crossing the road in front of Mahila Police Station when a speeding car hit him, injuring him seriously.

Local people immediately came to his rescue and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but it was too late. The doctors there declared him received dead.

Some others back at the spot caught the person on the driver’s seat when he was about to leave the place.

Far from being apologetic, the man threatened people with dire consequences. On being informed, the police reached the spot, rescued the driver and seized the vehicle. They recovered the body for post mortem.

Later, the deceased boy’s family members, relatives and local people gathered at the police station, accusing the police of shielding the driver.

The deceased’s father, who is a daily labourer, demands stringent action against the culprit. He had two sons and Sahil the youngest.

Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Tapan Kumar Mohanty informed that a case has been registered at Town Police Station and the driver has been arrested. A detailed investigation is underway.

Adequate policemen have been deployed at the police station to avoid any further escalation of tension.