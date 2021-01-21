Bhubaneswar: A minor boy was caught red-handed during a motor vehicle checking by the RTO-I at Chandrasekharpur area Wednesday evening. The unruly biker was slapped with a fine of Rs 26,000 for driving the two-wheeler without valid a driving license or a helmet.

The traffic rule flouter was fined with Rs 26,000 under the regulations as envisaged in Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The motorcycle was seized by the officials under Section 207 of MV Act as the rider failed to produce a valid DL and other documents. The department officials have been trying to ascertain if the boy is the owner of that vehicle or not, an RTO official expressed.

Notably, the Odisha State Transport Authority (STA) has recently emphasised on wearing of helmets for pillion riders as well.

PNN