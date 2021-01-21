Boudh: At least three members of a family were killed and another sustained grievous injuries in a fatal road mishap Thursday morning near Gopalmal Chhak on Kantamal-Manmunda road in Boudh.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred at around 9.30am, when a woman along with her two children, including a minor, was on her way to Palasagora area in the district in an auto-rickshaw.

A pitch-laden hyva truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw (bearing registration number OD-31 F-7726) causing the ill-fated vehicle to overturn. The woman and her two children died on the spot and the auto driver sustained injuries, the eyewitness added.

The three deceased were identified as Surusuta Nag (50), Bela Nag (25), Bablu Nag (13) and the auto driver as Ganesh Tandi (40).

The injured was rescued by locals in critical condition and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Sonepur for treatment.

On being informed, local police including a fire-fighting team reached the spot. Police have launched a probe in this connection.

The deceased family members were daily wagers working at a brick kiln and belonged to Phagunamal village, a police official said.

PNN