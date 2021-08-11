Bolangir: In a heartwrenching incident, a minor boy had to carry father’s body on a bullock cart to village cremation ground at Padhel village of Maruan gram panchayat under Patnagarh block in Bolangir district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Kalyan Suna (45). According to sources, Kalyan, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was living in Padhel village. He worked as a daily labourer.

Later, he met Seeta Saraf and both decided to marry. Since both were from two different castes, the villagers opposed their marriage. As a result they had to leave the village.

After spending long 10 years in other states, they with four children including two daughters returned to Padhel village just few days ago. They were living in a cowshed.

Kalyan breathed his last Saturday night due to illness. Since he had married in another caste and fear of an unknown disease was also there, none of the villagers or Seeta’s relatives came forward to participate in the rituals.

With no options left, Kalyan’s minor son borrowed a bullock cart from a neighbour and carried his father’s body to the cremation ground.

His body was buried there with the help of the members of Seva Charitable Trust of Patnagarh, it was learnt.

