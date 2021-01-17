Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government implemented some minor changes Sunday in the vaccination programme against COVID-19.

While briefing the journalists on the changes, Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, Bijay Panigrahi said the vaccination will be done in five sessions. In each session 200 persons will be vaccinated in all government and private medical colleges every day.

Panigrahi said that the vaccination of the remaining healthcare workers will be done by January 25. As the number of centres will be increased, instructions have been issued to the medical college authorities to conduct vaccination at different places, he informed.

Vaccination will also be done in one or two sessions with 100 vaccinations per session at all District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) and the Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs), informed Panigrahi.

“The vaccination at Community Health Centres (CHCs) and the Urban Community Health Centres (UCHCs) will be carried out in one session and 100 health workers will be vaccinated Monday, Thursday and Saturday,” said Panigrahi.

Vaccination against COVID-19 was launched Saturday in Odisha and across India. It will again resume Monday.

