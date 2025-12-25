Chhendipada: A 15-year-old girl sustained severe injuries after a crude bomb allegedly planted by poachers to kill wild animals exploded in a forest area near Gohirapashi under Chhendipada forest range in Angul district Wednesday, police said.

The injured has been identified as Manasi Behera of nearby Bahalsahi village. She was initially admitted to Chhendipada community health centre (CHC) but was later shifted to the Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) as her condition deteriorated.

According to sources, Manasi, along with her friends, had gone to a nearby forest close to Gohirapashi village for a picnic.

While collecting firewood for cooking, a bomb reportedly planted by poachers detonated when her hand accidentally hit it.

The explosion caused severe injuries to her right hand. Forest and police officials are probing the use of crude bombs for illegal animal hunting in the area.