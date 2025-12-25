Bhubaneswar: With the Hockey India League 2026 just around the corner, Kalinga Lancers have begun their pre-season training camp with Indian players reporting at the Kalinga Stadium Tuesday.

The first day of the camp saw the players undergo a strategy meeting under the supervision of the team’s Technical & Strategy Coach, Pascal Kina, as the franchise began laying a foundation for the new season.

The Indian players currently attending the camp include Captain Sanjay, goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak and defenders Partap Lakra, Rohit Kullu, and Sunil P B. Rabichandra Moirangthem, Rosan Kujur, Dilpreet Singh, and Amit Kumar Toppo in midfield and forwards Angab Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Gursahibjit Singh, and Boby Singh Dhami.

Pascal Kina, who joins Vedanta Kalinga Lancers with over 15 years of experience in international hockey, has worked extensively across Europe and with teams in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, China, and Korea; however, the Hero HIL will be his first tournament in India.

Reflecting on his arrival and early impressions, Kina said, “This is my first time in India, and I am really happy to be here. I’ve been involved in international hockey for many years, but India was one place I had never been to until now.

I’m proud to represent Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, and it has already been an exciting start.”

The foreign players, along with head coach Jay Stacy, are set to join the squad after Christmas as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers step up preparations for the upcoming Hero HIL 2026 season.