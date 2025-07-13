Rayagada/Tikiri: Police in Doraguda have arrested two youths and detained a minor for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from a local man by impersonating Maoists.

The accused, Binod Bag of Kupakhala village, Naresh Nayak of Maliguda village, and a minor, allegedly threatened Chandrasekhar Bishoi of Hatimunda Tikiri village through a letter and phone call, claiming to be members of the Niyamgiri Maoist group.

Following a written complaint, Doraguda IIC Kiranbala Samal registered a case (88/25) and began an investigation.

The trio was traced and apprehended. Police later confirmed that they were not affiliated to any Maoist outfit.

Binod and Naresh have been forwarded to court, while the minor has been sent to a juvenile correctional home.

PNN