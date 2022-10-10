Paralakhemundi: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy died reportedly after eating a lollipop from a neighbourhood shop at Dimbirijhuli village under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district, police said Sunday. The deceased was identified as Baikuntha Sabar, 10, son of Basudev Sabar. Reports said that the boy visited the shop at the crossroads of the village to buy a lollipop, Friday evening.

However, the shopkeeper instead of giving one from his shop called him home and gave him a lollipop there. Frothing at the mouth, the boy died, Saturday Suspecting foul play, family members alleged that the accused shopkeeper killed their minor son through sorcery. They said that the boy was in good health.

However, his condition deteriorated hours after eating the lollipop. They paced the body outside the house of the accused and staged a demonstration. Police registered a case and detained the shopkeeper for questioning. The lollipops were also seized for examination. IIC Prashant Nisika said the body has been sent to Berhampur for postmortem, while a probe was on