Angul: Tension gripped Chhendipada Forest Range office in Angul district Saturday after angry locals staged a protest over a 13-year-old boy being killed by a wild elephant Friday.

The family members of the deceased and hundreds of local residents thronged the forest range office at around 9.00 am and staged a demonstration demanding compensation. The demonstration was still going on at the time of filing this report.

According to a source, the deceased, identified as Srikant Rout, son of Subhakant Rout, was going towards a nullah along with some of his friends. On the way, they came face to face with an elephant. While his friends managed to flee from the spot, Srikant and Chandan did not get enough time to react.

The elephant attacked them. The critically injured duo was rescued by the family members and villagers and rushed to a hospital in Kaniha. Later, as their conditions deteriorated, Srikant was admitted to Angul district headquarters hospital and Chandan to a Bhubaneswar based private hospital. Srikant succumbed while being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

