Bhubaneswar: The State Commission for Women (SCW) has asked the Commissionerate Police to submit the Action Taken Report (ATR) in the minor gang rape incident involving cops and media personnel. SCW chairperson, Minati Behera sought details of progress made in the probe into the matter.

The SCW has also announced it will seek the DGP’s intervention in case if it finds the investigations into the case are unsatisfactory.

Notably, a 13-year-old was repeatedly raped at her residence here by her mother’s colleagues and a policeman among others during the March-April lockdown and the police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused. The victim’s mother, who is an employee of a private TV channel here, filed the complaint on the sordid incident with Mahila police station August 30.

At least seven persons were involved in this heinous act and the mother’s colleagues are absconding, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of police US Dash said Sunday. In her complaint, the woman alleged that two of her colleagues, two private security personnel, a policeman and his two associates raped her daughter in her rented accommodation when she was in office

While the girl stays with her mother in a rented house at the Info-city, her father and other members of the family stay at their native place at Kendrapara, over 85 km from here, it said.

However, the case was later handed over to Investigating Integrative Units for Crime Against Women (IUCAW). Earlier, the DCP had said Saturday through a video message that a special team has been constituted to identify the accused.