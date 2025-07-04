Bhubaneswar: The State Selection Board (SSB) Thursday announced that it will publish the provisional answer keys for the BEd, MEd, and BHEd entrance examinations 2025 July 7. This is in response to the multiple grievances the SSB had received from applicants regarding discrepancies in the marks awarded during the recently conducted entrance examinations.

The examinations were held for admission into 2-year professional education programs for the academic session 2025–26, and several candidates have raised concerns about inaccuracies in their scores.

According to a release, the SSB will make the provisional answer keys available on its official website — https://ssbodisha.ac.in — July 7. Candidates will have the opportunity to review the answer keys and submit objections from July 8 to July 10, 2025, the release said. “The publication of the provisional answer keys is aimed at addressing the applicants’ concerns and maintaining fairness in the selection process,” an SSB official stated, adding, “Applicants are advised to carefully verify their responses and follow the guidelines provided on the portal for raising objections.” The final results will be declared after the evaluation of all objections and necessary corrections to the answer keys.