Bhubaneswar: Odisha has achieved a tangible change in the school education system and ranked fifth in the country as per the Performance Grading Index (PGI-2.0) between 2019-20 and 2023-2024, officials said Thursday. The state was ranked 14th in 2019-2020.

The PGI 2.0 evaluates school education through 73 indicators across two categories: Outcomes and Governance & Management. BJD president and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, who was the CM during the period, posted on X: “Glad to share that #Odisha has earned 5th rank nationally in School Grading System, as per Performance Grading Index (PGI-2.0) Report released by Government of India. Odisha has achieved a score of 595.6 and secured PRACHESTA-3 grade for the academic year 2023-24, up from 14th in 2019.

Under our #5T initiative, we transformed about 7,000 schools to unleash new aspirations and open new horizons for school students. We always believed that #NewOdisha will be built by empowering every child with the power of education. Glad that the robust foundation for government school education helping students excel. Thank all the teachers, parents, administrators and support staff for the huge transformation," Patnaik said. The report released by the Ministry of Education shows that Odisha also topped the 'access' domain, achieving the highest grade, with a score range of 941-1000.