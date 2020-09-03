Bareilly (UP): A minor girl, who was on her way to a photo studio, was allegedly abducted and gang raped by four boys Wednesday in Sarvodaya Nagar under CB Ganj police circle.

Two of the accused have been arrested and the police is searching for the remaining two.

According to reports, the girl was going to a photo studio to get her photograph clicked for school form when she was picked up by four boys and taken to a secluded place where they raped her by turns.

The girl, a student of class 11, has identified the four accused as her neighbours.

The girl was also beaten with an iron rod as the boys filmed the act on their mobile phones.

She was threatened with dire consequences if she informed anyone of the incident.

However, when the girl returned home, she informed her father and he took her to the police station to lodge a complaint.

SP (City) said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the two remaining accused would be arrested at the earliest.

The girl will be sent for medical examination, he said.

IANS