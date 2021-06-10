Khaira: A Class IX girl was seriously injured after a jilted lover attacked her with a sharp weapon at Tuto village under Khaira police limits in Balasore district Thursday.

The police have detained the accused, identified as Rashmi Ranjan Das (24), son of Rabindra Das of the same village.

According to a source, Rashmi had been in a one-sided love affair with the minor girl. He even went on to express his love for her while she was on her way to attend tuition several days back. The girl, however, turned him down and informed the incident to her family members after returning from her tuition.

The family members of the girl took up the matter with the seniors and a village meeting was held where Rashmi was made to tender an apology and make a pledge not to harass the minor girl anymore.

But Rashmi had become vengeful. The girl and some of her friends were on their way to Sampei village to attend her tuition classes Thursday morning. Rashmi and four of his friends stopped her on the way. After her friends were threatened of assault, they fled from the spot. Rashmi, meanwhile, attacked the girl with a sharp weapon.

Meanwhile, the girl’s friends ran straight to the village and informed the villagers and their friend’s family members about the incident.

Seeing the villagers coming towards them, Rashmi and his friends managed to escape from the spot, leaving the profusely bleeding minor writhing in pain.

By the time the locals rescued the girl, she had sustained sharp cuts on her face and others parts of her body from the attack. The family members of the girl with the help of the villagers rushed her to Khaira government hospital and then to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital as her condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained Rashmi. A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN