Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was befriended on social media and later allegedly raped by her Instagram friend, police said Sunday.

The accused lured the girl for a meet-up and later raped her, family members alleged.

Based on a complaint, Chandaka Police launched a probe, leading to the arrest of the accused Sunday. The accused has been identified as Supriya Maha rana from the Palashpalli area.

According to police sources, Maharana had befriended the minor girl through social media.

When the girl went missing on the evening of June 16, her family fi led a missing persons report at the Chanda ka Police Station.

After an extensive search, the police rescued the minor girl from near the Forest Park square here June 25. Further investigation into the matter is underway.